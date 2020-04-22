Will Not Tolerate Attacks on Police Personnels: Haryana DGP

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 22 (ANI): Calling attacks on police personnel 'unfortunate', Haryana DGP on Tuesday said such attacks will be not be tolerated in the state and strict action is being taken in this direction. He said that while policemen are putting themselves in the line of danger for protecting the society at a time when the country is battling COVID-19, some misguided and mischievous elements are attacking Police."It is unfortunate that in these trying times when Police are putting themselves in the line of danger for protecting the society, some misguided and mischievous elements are attacking Police. Such attacks will not be tolerated, we are taking strict actions," Manoj Yadav, Haryana DGP, told ANI. Several incidents of attacks on frontline warriors have been reported from different parts of the country. Recently, a policeman's hand was chopped off, and few others were injured when a group of Nihangs allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district. (ANI)

