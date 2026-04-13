Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will hold a press conference on the "Long Range Forecast of Southwest Monsoon 2026" at Mahika Hall, Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi, on April 13.

According to an official release, the press conference will focus on the long-range forecast of the Southwest Monsoon seasonal rainfall (June-September) for 2026 and will be held at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Lodhi Road, in the national capital.

Also Read | Women's Reservation Bill: Kiren Rijiju Urges Mallikarjun Kharge To Back Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

"The India Meteorological Department will conduct a press conference on the Long- Range Forecast of Southwest Monsoon seasonal (June-September) rainfall during 2026 at the Mahika Hall, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 on Monday, the 13th April, 2026, at 1600 Hrs. IST. Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, will address the press conference in the presence of Dr. M. Mohapatra, DGM, IMD," the release said.

It further added that representatives from print and electronic media have been invited to attend the briefing and provide wide coverage of the event.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: CM MK Stalin Pitches 'Dravidian Model 2.0', Seeks Fresh Mandate in Upcoming Polls.

"All the print and electronic media colleagues are requested to make it convenient to attend the press conference and provide wide coverage of the event," the release stated.

Earlier, the IMD had also forecast that two successive Western Disturbances are likely to affect northwest India during the week, with peak activity expected on April 3-4 and again on April 7.

Hailstorms are anticipated across the northwest parts of the region, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Kashmir Valley on April 3 and 4. A sudden cold wave has also gripped Rajouri and the wider Pir Panjal region following continuous heavy rainfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and harsh weather conditions in the area.

In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration has issued an advisory urging residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in hilly and vulnerable areas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)