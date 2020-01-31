Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala Decides to Step Down

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Tech giant Wipro Limited announced on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.In a statement, the company said that the Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify the next CEO. Neemuchwala will continue to hold the office of CEO and Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual."lt has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years. We have made considerable progress in our transformation journey, improved our delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity. I thank Azim Premji, Rishad, our Board of Directors, my Wipro colleagues and customers for their support over the years," Neemuchwala said.Neemuchwala has served as the CEO and MD of Wipro since February 2016. Prior to that, he was the CEO of the BPO division of Tata Consultancy Services Limited."We thank Abid for his leadership and his contributions to Wipro. Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally. We wish him the very best for the future," the company's Chairman Rishad Premji said.Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. It has over 175,000 employees serving clients across six continents. (ANI)

