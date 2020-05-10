With 31 New Cases, Nashik COVID-19 Count is 665, Death Toll 28

Nashik, May 10 (PTI) The samples of eight people who died earlier in Nashik in Maharashtra have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, apart from 31 fresh cases that were detected, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 665, and the death toll to 28, health officials said.

The district's virus hotspot continues to be Malegaon with 534 cases, including 20 of the 31 detected with the infection on Sunday, they said.

"The eight deaths took place earlier but their reports returned positive for coronavirus today. With this, the death toll from the infection in Nashik district is 28," said an official.

