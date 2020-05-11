Woman Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Mathura, Count Now 47

Mathura, May 11 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday, bringing the number of cases to 47, officials said.

The woman's husband had died a couple of days ago and as a precautionary measure, she along with their two sons reported for testing, they said.

The tests of her two sons came out negative and the woman was hospitalised at K D Medical college, the officials said.

The area where the woman was residing has also been sealed, an official said.

On the brighter side, three COVID-19 patients were discharged from the same hospital after recovering from the infection, DM sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

A 70-year-old patient, having a problem with the heart, was among those who recovered from COVID-19, he said.

The official said of the 80 test reports received on Monday, 79 were found negative.

