Port St. Lucie (US), Apr 14 (AP) US Coast Guard crews were still searching on Monday for five people missing after a boat capsized off Florida's Atlantic Coast.

The Coast Guard said in a social media post that one person was found dead and crews rescued four others on Sunday about 29 miles (25 nautical miles) off St. Lucie Inlet, which is 74 kilometers north of West Palm Beach.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 23,000 Employees Lose Jobs As Google, Microsoft, Meta, HP and Others Slash Workforce Amid Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Moves.

One of those rescued said the vessel capsized on Friday, the Coast Guard said.

Another boater contacted the Coast Guard on Sunday.

Also Read | Iran-US Nuclear Talks: Negotiations Between Tehran and United States Over Nuclear Programme Will Be Held in Rome, Says AP Source.

Martin County Fire Rescue officials told news outlets on Sunday that three of the four rescued from the water had injuries that were not life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)