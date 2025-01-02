Houston, Jan 1 (PTI) A man in a pickup truck deliberately drove into a large crowd in New Orleans' French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing 10 people and injuring more than 30 in what authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Shamsuddin Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after exiting the vehicle armed with an assault rifle. Two officers were injured in the exchange but are in stable condition.

The attack took place around 3.15 am at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon streets. Authorities report that the suspect bypassed barricades, fired into the crowd, and then drove into people.

Investigators are now searching for possible explosive devices and additional suspects.

New Orleans' Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is actively working to reunite families affected by the attack, which occurred on Bourbon Street, a bustling area known for its nightlife.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. The City of New Orleans is working alongside local and state partners to provide support and ensure timely assistance for families,” stated the NOLA Ready website.

According to NOLA.com, Jabbar's name matches a man in Texas, where the rental truck was secured. Investigators believe Jabbar has ties to the Houston area, a connection they are currently exploring.

A black flag was displayed on the truck Jabbar allegedly drove into the crowd. Law enforcement sources are investigating whether the flag is associated with ISIS or another foreign terror organisation.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell referred to the attack as a likely “terrorist act,” and the FBI released a statement confirming they are investigating it as such.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack and extended condolences to the victims' families, stating, “There is no justification for violence of any kind.” He pledged federal support in the investigation and recovery efforts.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described the suspect's actions as “very intentional behaviour.” She confirmed that the man bypassed barricades, drove into Bourbon Street, and opened fire before being neutralised.

The tragic incident is part of a growing trend of vehicular attacks, drawing parallels to recent events in Germany and New York.

Sources confirmed to the WDSU television channel that the Sugar Bowl, a college football bowl game, scheduled at the nearby Superdome, has been postponed to Thursday after the attack.

