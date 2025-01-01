New Orleans, Jan 1 (AP) Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians gathered on New Orleans' bustling French Quarter district early on New Year's Day, killing 10 people and injuring 30 other revellers.

The attack occurred on Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year's Eve parties, and with crowds in the city in anticipation of the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game later Wednesday at the nearby Superdome.

Here's what we know about the attack:

What happened?

Police said the driver sped through a crowd along Bourbon Street around 3.15 am Wednesday as revellers had gathered to celebrate the start of the New Year. Ten people were killed and 30 were injured and taken to five local hospitals.

What are police saying about a possible motive?

Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did” and he tried "to run over as many people as he could.” Kirkpatrick said two police officers were shot after the driver emerged from the truck and are in stable condition.

What happened to the driver?

FBI said the suspect is dead after a firefight with police. New Orleans police said that after the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect reportedly opened fire on responding officers, who returned fire. The victim was struck and subsequently declared deceased on scene. Further information on the suspect was not released.

Who was in the crowd?

Authorities said Bourbon Street was filled with revellers toasting the start of 2025 and attending New Year's Eve parties when the attack occurred. Crowds in New Orleans have been ballooning in anticipation of Wednesday night's Sugar Bowl college football playoff game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame. Officials said that game would go on as scheduled. (AP)

