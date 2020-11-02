Rohani Baba [Afghanistan], November 02 (ANI): At least 15 personnel of Afghanistan forces were either killed or wounded in a car bomb blast near their checkpoint in Rohani Baba district in Paktia province on Sunday night, Tolo News reported citing sources.

"At least 15 members of public uprising forces were either killed or wounded in the attack," sources said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Denies Report About Intending to Prematurely Declare Victory of US Presidential Elections 2020.

No group has so far taken the responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, a security force personnel and a civilian were wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Khwaja Sabz Posh area in Kabul on Monday morning. (ANI)

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: 21 Indian-Americans Collected Over $100,000 Each for Joe Biden.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)