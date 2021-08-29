Two Afghan national-level athletes - Mohammad Jan Sultani in taekwondo and Idrees in wushu - among those killed in Kabul airport attack. (Photo Credit - 1TVNewsAF)

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Two journalists, including a female TV anchor and two athletes, were killed in a deadly explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Citing an independent Afghan media group Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC), Xinhua reported on Sunday that Ali Reza Ahmadi, a reporter for Raha News Agency and Najma Sadeqi, former presenter at Jahan-e-Sihat TV channel were killed in Thursday's airport attack.

Also Read | Taliban Restricts Bank Withdrawals to USD 200 per Week After Financial Difficulties Rise in Afghanistan.

Two Afghan national-level athletes - Mohammad Jan Sultani in taekwondo and Idrees in wushu - among those killed in Kabul airport attack, reported 1TVNewsAF.

At least 170 Afghans and 13 US soldiers were killed and about 200 people wounded in the suicide blast that hit an eastern airport gate when huge crowds were waiting for evacuation flights, reported Xinhua.

Also Read | US Reports World's First Case of COVID-19 in Wild White-Tailed Deer in Ohio.

The victims have mostly been women and children and Islamic State- Khorasan (ISIS-K), a local affiliate of the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Over 100 journalists have been killed in Afghanistan in the past two decades, making the Asian country one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan nationals are camped outside the perimeter of the airport in desperate attempts to escape on the last flights out as the Taliban deadline of August 31 approaches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)