Lahore, Feb 12 (PTI) Around 200 guests fell sick after consuming "poisonous food" at a wedding ceremony in Lahore city of Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the condition of the guests started deteriorating after eating the poisonous food at the marriage ceremony dinner at Raiwind Road in Lahore on Tuesday evening.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the condition of some of the guests was critical, the police said.

The Punjab Food Authority officials reached the spot and collected food samples for analysis.

The police said they had sealed the marriage hall and arrested its owners.

