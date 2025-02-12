Paris/New Delhi, February 12: Underlining their commitment to take the bilateral economic ties to new highs, especially in the fields of technology, nuclear energy and innovation, India and France have signed 10 MoUs/agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit, it was announced on Wednesday. Among the MoUs signed is India France Declaration on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the launch of the logo for the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and establish the Indo-French Center for the Digital Sciences.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), an agreement was signed for hosting 10 Indian startups at the French startup incubator called ‘Station F', which is touted as the world's largest startup facility. Other MoUs include a Declaration of Intent on establishment of partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors; renewal of MoU between Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), India and CAE, France concerning cooperation with Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) and an agreement between DAE of India and CEA of France concerning cooperation between GCNEP India and Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology (INSTN) France. New Indian Consulate in Marseille Inaugurated, PM Narendra Modi Terms It Beginning of New Chapter in India-France Tries (See Pics).

The two countries also signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on Triangular Development Cooperation; a Joint Inauguration of India's Consulate in Marseille and a Declaration of Intent between the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, Biodiversity, Forests, Marine Affairs and Fisheries and The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Field of Environment, according to the PMO statement. This was Prime Minister Modi's sixth visit to France, and follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India in January 2024 as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day of India. PM Modi in France: PM Narendra Modi Visits Mazargues Cemetery in Marseille Along With French President Emmanuel Macron, Pays Tribute to Indian Soldiers Who Fought During First World War (See Pics and Watch Video).

PM Modi and President Macron held bilateral discussions on the entire gamut of exceptionally strong and multifaceted bilateral cooperation and on global and regional matters. They jointly inaugurated India's Consulate General in Marseille and also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility. PM Modi congratulated President Macron on France's successful organisation of AI Action Summit and France welcomed India’s hosting of the next AI Summit.

