Beijing, Apr 18 (PTI) Twenty-one people were killed on Tuesday when a hospital building caught fire in China's national capital.

A hospital admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead and 71 patients displaced, state-run China Daily reported.

The cause is currently under investigation, the report said.

