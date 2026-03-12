New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Three Indian seafarers have died, and one remains missing following a series of maritime incidents involving Indian crew members on foreign-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed on Thursday.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Sinha said that of the 78 Indian seafarers on these vessels, 70 have escaped unharmed, while four sustained injuries but are currently stable.

"There have been maritime incidents involving Indian crew on foreign-flagged vessels. Of these vessels, there were 78 Indian seafarers. Of these, 70 are unhurt and escaped. Four sustained injuries over the last few days, but are stable. Unfortunately, there have been three casualties, and one seafarer is missing," he said.

Sinha added that the number of Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf remains unchanged at 28. Of these, 24 vessels, carrying 677 Indian seafarers, are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers are positioned to the east.

"The number of Indian flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region remains unchanged. The number was 28 yesterday; it remains 28 today. Of these 28, 24 are located on the west of the Strait of Hormuz, which has 677 Indian seafarers, and four vessels are on the east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers on board. All Indian vessels and crew thereon are being actively monitored for their safety and security," he added.

The incidents come amid rising tensions in West Asia following joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

Earlier in the day, MEA said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in regular contact with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the safety of shipping and India's energy security.

"EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

Jaiswal further confirmed that around 9,000 Indian nationals, including seafarers, students, businesspeople, professionals, and pilgrims, are currently in Iran and being assisted. Several Indians, primarily students, have already returned home, while others, including pilgrims, have been relocated to safer locations within the country. Assistance is also being provided for those seeking to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia for onward commercial flights.

In addition, Jaiswal also said that India has co-sponsored a GCC-led resolution at the UN Security Council, highlighting the importance of protecting its diaspora in the Gulf. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held multiple calls with leaders in the region, stressing dialogue, diplomacy, and the protection of civilians. (ANI)

