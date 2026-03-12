Chennai, March 12: HCLTech has offered its employees in Chennai the option to work from home on March 12 and 13, following a severe shortage of commercial LPG that has disrupted cafeteria services across its campuses. The move comes as several food vendors at the company’s facilities, including those in the Sholinganallur IT corridor, reported an inability to operate due to the dwindling supply of cooking gas. While the company stated that core business operations remain unaffected, the temporary shift to remote work was implemented to ensure employee convenience amid the catering crisis.

The disruption is part of a broader energy crunch currently affecting major urban centers in India. Industry peers, including Infosys, have issued similar advisories to staff in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. At several IT parks, live counters for fresh meals have been suspended, and employees have been encouraged to bring home-cooked food. HCLTech is reportedly exploring alternative arrangements, such as induction-based cooking and microwave-friendly pre-cooked meals, to mitigate the impact on its workforce of over 15,000 in the city. LPG Row: Opposition Claims Shortage of LPG Cylinders and Rising Fuel Prices; Ruling Alliance MPs Assure No Need To Panic.

The current shortage is largely attributed to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have hampered global energy supply chains and led to a spike in fuel prices. In response, the Indian government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritize domestic LPG supply for households and hospitals. Consequently, commercial distributors have significantly reduced or halted supplies to the hospitality sector, leading to the temporary closure of nearly 15% of restaurants in Chennai and impacting large-scale corporate canteens. Infosys Asks Employees to Share Work-From-Home Electricity Usage Data, Know Why.

Local authorities are currently monitoring the situation to prevent hoarding and black marketing of cylinders. As of Thursday, many tech firms continue to operate on a hybrid or remote model as they wait for the commercial gas supply to stabilize. For now, the "work-from-home" privilege, once a pandemic necessity, has resurfaced as a strategic solution to an unexpected infrastructure hurdle.

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