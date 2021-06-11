Aden [Yemen], June 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Three Yemenis were killed and nearly 16 others injured by airstrikes launched by the Houthi rebels against the country's oil-rich province of Marib on Thursday, a government official told Xinhua.

"The Houthis launched a coordinated attack using ballistic missiles and drones against the government-controlled areas in Marib," the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

He confirmed that the Houthi attack resulted in the killing of three civilians and injuring of nearly 16 others.

"A number of ambulances and rescue teams rushed to the bombing sites and are still working there," he said.

He clarified that "about three ballistic missiles and three booby-trapped drones struck Marib, causing huge explosions."

The very loud explosions created panic among the local residents, according to the official.On Saturday, a Houthi-fired ballistic missile landed on a fuel station in Marib, causing huge explosions and leaving at least 17 people killed. (ANI/Xinhua)

