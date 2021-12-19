Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Pakistan security forces have killed three terrorists including an acquaintance of Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, a top leader of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Pakistan's the military's media affairs wing --Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)-- said Ghafoor alias Jaleel, a close acquaintance of TTP's Faqir Mohammad, was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur district, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: UK May Be Forced Into Lockdown After Christmas To Curb Spread of the New COVID-19 Variant.

Ghafoor was involved in many terrorist activities, the ISPR said, adding that a security official was injured during the exchange of fire in the operation.

Separately, the ISPR said, two more terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in the Boya area of North Waziristan district.

Also Read | Ransomware Persists Even as High-profile Attacks Slow Down.

"The terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad Khel Village towards Vezda Sar and [were] killed during an exchange of fire," according to the ISPR.

The killings have been reported a day after sources in the TTP claimed that Faqir Mohammad had escaped unhurt from a suspected drone strike on a safe house in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday.

Faqir Mohammad was arrested by the previous US-backed Kabul government and spent years in Afghanistan's notorious Bagram prison, but was released after the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country in August. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)