Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 37 km West of Islamabad, Pakistan, at 13:24 pm IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 occurred on 29-01-2023, 13:24:47 IST, Lat: 33.73 & Long: 72.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 37km W of Islamabad, Pakistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday.

Also Read | Pakistan Road Accident Video: 42 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Ravine, Catches Fire in Balochistan Province.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 33.73 and a longitude of 72.65, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)