Kathmandu, May 26 (PTI) A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal's Jajarkot district on Monday afternoon.

With an epicentre in the Ramidanda area of the district, the earthquake was recorded at 2:25 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

Also Read | 'Terrorism Is an Open Business in Pakistan', Says EAM S Jaishankar in Interview to German Newspaper FAZ.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake.

On May 23, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Baitadi district.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Benjamin Netanyahu Government Rejects New Ceasefire Deal Proposed by US Mediators.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)