Peshawar, Jul 12 (PTI) Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and an equal number of terrorists gunned down on Sunday in a gun battle between the two sides along the Pakistan-Afghan border, the Army said.

The incident happened when troops conducted an intelligence-based operation against militants in Vezhda Sar area of Miranshah town in North Waziristan district, but as soon as they cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire.

The Army said that four terrorists were killed in the gun battle.

“All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces,” it said, adding that in the exchange of fire, four soldiers lost their lives.

The soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

According to officials, terrorists who escape to Afghanistan often sneak back to attack the security forces.

Two soldiers were killed last month when their patrolling vehicle was targeted through an improvised explosive device in the district.

