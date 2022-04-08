Peshawar, Apr 8 (PTI) In a major find, nearly 400 Buddhist monuments of different categories and a large stupa have been excavated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, a media report said on Friday.

The recent excavation at Babu Dehri village in Swabi city of the province has been reckoned as the largest number of antiques excavated from a single site in the province so far, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan news agency reported.

An official from the Directorate of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said the artefacts belonging to the Buddhist civilisation were discovered in a large quantity, making it a huge finding in the archaeological history of the province.

The official said the excavation work that began about six months earlier came after the DOAM received reports of the archaeological richness of the site during an illegal digging at the site.

He stressed that the archaeology department had already begun work on the preservation of the site for international tourists to promote religious tourism.

The province is home to several Buddhist monastic complexes, including the famed UNESCO World Heritage Site of Takhi-i-Bahi (Throne of Origins) that was founded in the early 1st century AD and continued to remain in use until the 7th century AD, the report said.

