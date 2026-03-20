Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) opened in red as soon as business opened on Friday, March 20. HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) shares plunged as much as 1.41 percent to an intraday low of INR 786.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, March 20, a day after the resignation of the part-time chairman and independent director, Atanu Chakraborty. Keki Mistry, former CEO of HDFC, replaced Chakraborty as interim part-time chairman. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 20, 2026: TCS, HDFC Bank, NTPC Among Shares Likely To Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today, March 20

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