World News | 49 Gold Sculptures Worth over USD 1.3 Million Stolen from Exhibition in Italy

Forty-nine pieces of art worth 1.2 million euros (over USD 1.3 million) were stolen from the exhibition called "Like a warm, flowing gold," opened at the end of December and scheduled to close on Friday.

Agency News ANI| Mar 10, 2024 06:04 AM IST
Streaks of Light Seen in California.

Rome [Italy], March 10 (ANI): Nearly 50 gold pieces of art created by Italian sculptor Umberto Mastroianni were stolen from an exhibition near Lake Garda, Italy, on Wednesday night, CNN reported, quoting the host of the exhibition, the Vittoriale degli Italiani estate.

According to the report, forty-nine pieces of art worth 1.2 million euros (over USD 1.3 million) were stolen from the exhibition called "Like a warm, flowing gold," opened at the end of December and scheduled to close on Friday.

One of the pieces, named "Uomo/Donna" (Man/Woman), was later found inside the exhibition complex's grounds, but the other 48 pieces remain missing, the estate spokesperson told CNN.

The exhibition, called "Like a warm, flowing gold," opened at the end of December and was scheduled to close on Friday.

CNN reported that the investigations into the theft are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

Giordano Bruno Guerri, the head of the estate, said he believed the theft was the work of a "highly specialized gang." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Streaks of Light Seen in California.

