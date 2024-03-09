Mumbai, March 9: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2024 title at a grand event here. Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was named the first runner-up. Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor at the star-studded finale here.

India, which hosted the event after 28 years, was represented by 22-year-old Sini Shetty. Miss World 2024 Winner Name and Photo: Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic Wins The 71st Miss World Crown!

Mumbai-born Shetty, who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2022, was unable to make it to the top 4 of the contest. India has won the prestigious title six times -- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).

Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic wins the 71st Miss World Title 2024. (Picture source: Miss World Instagram handle) pic.twitter.com/fPVnshvDju — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

The 71st Miss World pageant, which witnessed participation of contestants from 112 countries of the world, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC here.

71st Miss World Winner Miss Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszková

71st Miss World Winner Miss Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszková

Part of the 12-judge panel for the finale were film producer Sajid Nadiadwala; actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde; cricketer Harbhajan Singh; news personality Rajat Sharma, social worker Amruta Fadnavis; Vineet Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited; Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization; Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India, and three former Miss Worlds, including Chillar.

Celebs at Miss World 2024 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young hosted the event, which kickstarted on a high note with performances by singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. A video message by Priyanka Chopra Jonas highlighting the importance of 'beauty with purpose', a tagline associated with the Miss World pageant, was also played at the event.

The cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maiden web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" -- Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh -- also walked the stage with 13 fast-track Miss World contestants on the show's newly released song "Sakal Ban".

The month-long Miss World event featured a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives -- all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make these competitors the ambassadors of change. The finale was streamed live in India exclusively on Sony LIV.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)