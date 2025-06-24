San Juan (Puerto Rico), Jun 24 (AP) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in waters northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday, causing minor damage.

Officials in neighbouring Puerto Rico said the quake left some neighbourhoods in the northwest town of Utuado without power.

Also Read | Major Disaster To Hit on July 5? 'New Baba Vanga' Ryo Tatsuki's Predicts Mega-Tsunami, Chilling Prediction Sparks Panic.

The quake hit some 77 kilometres north-northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, at a depth of about 68 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least a dozen aftershocks have occurred since then, the agency said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Loses Cool After Israel and Iran Violate Ceasefire, Says 'They Don't Know What the F*ck They're Doing'; US President's Angry Reaction Goes Viral (Video).

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are located in a high seismic activity zone, given that the North American Plate and the northeast corner of the Caribbean plate meet in that area. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)