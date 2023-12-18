Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad, Dec 18 (PTI) An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

However, there was no report of any damage or casualty.

Also Read | Pakistan High Commission Issues 62 Visas to Indian Pilgrims for Visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal District of Punjab Province.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremor occurred at a depth of 133 km and its epicentre was Jammu and Kashmir in India.

The quake was felt in capital Islamabad as well as in other cities.

Also Read | US Horror: RPG Explosion Breaks YouTuber's Skull During Video Shoot.

Pakistan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location in a seismically active zone. A tremor of 6.8 magnitude shook the country earlier this year. The deadliest quake was felt in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)