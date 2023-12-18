New Delhi, December 18: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 62 visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj Temples known as Qila Katas in the Chakwal district of Punjab province, according to an official statement. The Indian Hindu pilgrims will visit Pakistan from December 19-25 this year. Taking to X, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said, "Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi has issued 62 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 19-25 December 2023."

Aizaz Khan, Charge'd'Affaires, High Commission for Pakistan, wished the pilgrims a safe journey. " Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d' Affaires, Mr. Aizaz Khan, wished the pilgrims a safe journey and memorable stay in Pakistan," the post added. Earlier this month, the Pakistan High Commission issued 104 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to participate in the 315th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh, according to an official statement.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals and occasions every year, according to the statement. "The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines and promote interfaith harmony," it added.

Last year, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to attend the birthday celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Pakistan.

