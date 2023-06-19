Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Broadway (US), Jun 19 (AP) Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Pakistan.

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff's office said.

Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.

Also Read | Afghanistan Bomb Blast: One Person Killed in Mine Explosion in Wardak Province.

Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)