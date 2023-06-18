Islamabad, June 18: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 10.04 pm (IST) on Sunday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 22:04:51 IST, Lat: 29.74 & Long: 68.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan @ndmaindia @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966," tweeted NCS. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Another Tremor Measuring 2.7 on Richter Scale Felt in Doda.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. On June 13, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other towns, causing people to flee their homes, Geo News reported. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Leh District, No Casualty Reported.

Earlier, on May 28, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolting several parts of Pakistan.

