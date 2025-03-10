Karachi, Mar 10 (PTI) Six people, including five Afghan sisters, were killed in Karachi's Afghan Basti when the roof of their house collapsed on Saturday night, officials said.

A senior police official said that some construction work was going on at the house in the Afghan Basti neighbourhood on the outskirts of Karachi when the roof collapsed.

Also Read | Elon Musk's DOGE Rolling Out GSAi Custom AI Chatbot To Automate Some Government Tasks for Federal Employees.

Majority of Afghan refugees/settlers in Karachi have several neighbourhoods on the outskirts of the city commonly known as Afghan Basti.

The official said the dead included five sisters and a close relative.

Also Read | US: Armed Man Shot by Secret Service Near White House While Donald Trump out of Town, Say Authorities.

Four others, including two minor children, were also injured. The condition of one wounded man was said to be critical.

Gulshan-e-Maymar Station House Officer (SHO) Agha Asadullah said that there were 10 family members sleeping when the roof collapsed.

“The roof of the house collapsed in a house in Afghan Camp and as a result, 10 family members came under its debris.”

“Four girls died on the spot, while two young girls were pronounced dead at the hospital,” he said.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said five females aged seven, eight, 10, 14 and 20 were dead on arrival.

Asadullah said that the single-storey house appeared to be old and in a dilapidated condition and construction work material had been stored on the roof which led to its collapse. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)