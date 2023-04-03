Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], April 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolted Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Port Moresby is the capital and largest city of Papua New Guinea, a country in Oceania.

Also Read | Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria's Homs Province, Five Soldiers Injured (Watch Video).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 23:34:12 IST, Lat: -4.34 & Long: 143.23, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 715km NW of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," NCS said in a tweet.

The quake struck at a depth of 80 kilometres at a latitude of -4.34 and a longitude of 143.23. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Blogger Killed in St Petersburg Blast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)