Papua New Guinea national cricket team wicket-keeper batter Kipling Doriga has been charged with robbery during the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League in Jersey. The 29-year-old PNG cricketer was arrested shortly after the incident, as per multiple reports. Kipling Doriga was a part of the PNG side competing in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-2026 in Jersey, a Crown dependency of the United Kingdom. It has also been reported that the player's bail has been denied, and he will remain in custody.

Kipling Doriga has faced robbery charges for an incident that occurred on the morning of August 25, Monday, in St Heliers, the capital of Jersey. The 1995-born right-handed wicketkeeper batter appeared before the Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, August 27. It has been learned that Kipling Doriga has pleaded guilty to the charges. The Relief Magistrate Rebecca Morley-Kirk judged that the charge was too serious for the Magistrate's court, so the case has now been referred to the Royal Court. Kipling Doriga is set to appear at the Royal Court on November 28. As mentioned above, Doriga's bail has been declined, and he will remain in custody.

Kipling Doriga's International Cricket Career For PNG

Born on October 18, 1995, Kipling Doriga has been an integral player in the Papua New Guinea cricket team. The player, nearing his 30s, has played for PNG in 39 ODIs and 43 T20Is, totalling 82 international caps. He made his ODI debut in 2017 and his T20I debut in 2019. The player has 730 runs in ODIs and 359 in T201. In ODIs, he has four half-centuries, with a highest personal score of 89 not out.

