A powerful earthquake of 7.9-magnitude hit off the coast of Papua New Guinea late Sunday night. According to reports, a quake of magnitude 7.9 hit off the coast of Papua New Guinea. So far, there have been no reports of any casualty or damage due to the absence of a possible tsunami. The BMKG revised the earthquake magnitude to 7.3 with the epicenter being determined to be on land. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PWTC) said that there is no threat of a tsunami after a massive earthquake struck the Papua New Guinea coast. Quake Magnitude 6.1 Jolts Port Moresby.

Quake Hits Papua New Guinea

BREAKING: Powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Papua New Guinea - BMKG — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 2, 2023

Magnitude Revised to 7.3

More details. Magnitude revised to 7.3, but the epicenter has been determined to be on land https://t.co/HBYqSc2Jex — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 2, 2023

