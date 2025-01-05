Mumbai, January 5: Daniel Pinto, a 27-year-old British 'danger tourist', has made history as the first tourist to visit several indigenous tribes in Papua New Guinea. Pinto, who has already visited 138 countries, spent three weeks in the Pacific island nation last month. He meticulously researched the tribes before arriving and, once in Papua New Guinea, connected with locals who guided him to remote regions to immerse himself in tribal life and culture.

Before arriving in Papua New Guinea, Pinto thoroughly researched the country’s tribes. Upon landing, he connected with locals who guided him to various tribal regions. During his three-week stay, Pinto had the unique opportunity to live with 10 different tribes, including the Skeleton Tribe, the Crocodile People, and the Spirit Birds. Iranian Tourists 'Mistakenly' Perform Namaz at Temple Near Gate of Taj Mahal in Agra, Issues Apology After Objections Raised (Watch Video).

During his three-week stay in Papua New Guinea, Daniel Pinto lived with 10 different tribes, including the Skeleton Tribe, the Crocodile People, and the Spirit Birds. Pinto took part in various tribal ceremonies, attended a wedding, went hunting, and even stayed in local homes and guesthouses, fully immersing himself in the cultural experiences. He described Papua New Guinea as “the last frontier,” expressing amazement at visiting tribes that had never before encountered tourists. He found the tribes incredibly friendly and welcoming as he visited their villages. Papua New Guinea Celebrates New Year 2025: Country Becomes One of the First After New Zealand and Australia To Ring In the New Year.

Pinto’s travels are driven by a deep curiosity for areas often deemed “dangerous” and off-limits by others. Having already visited countries like Libya, Iraq, and Syria, he is keen on exploring places where few tourists venture. He believes Papua New Guinea is one of the last places where one can experience things that others have never done, adding to the uniqueness of his journey.

