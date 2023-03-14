Port Moresby, March 14: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred 443 km north of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Tuesday at 06:19:08 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Port Moresby is the capital and largest city of Papua New Guinea, a country in Oceania. Earthquake of 3.5 Magnitude Hits Ladakh's Leh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 14-03-2023, 06:19:08 IST, Lat: -5.47 & Long: 146.87, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 443 km N of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," NCS tweeted on Tuesday. Earthquake in Peru: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Hits Alianza Cristiana, No Casualty Reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 200 kilometres at a latitude of -5.47 and a longitude of 146.87. Further details are awaited.

