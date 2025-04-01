New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): As China and India commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stated that the bilateral relationship is at a pivotal stage of development and urged both countries to overcome challenges and proactively strengthen ties on a stable, healthy path.

In an interview with China Daily published on Tuesday, Ambassador Xu highlighted the long-standing nature of ties between Beijing and New Delhi, noting that despite some fluctuations, the relationship has largely maintained a positive trajectory over the years.

Both countries also face challenges in their economic relations. While China remains India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching USD 138.48 billion in 2024, there are concerns about the business environment.

In a separate interview with Global Times, Xu highlighted the importance of creating a fair and transparent climate for businesses from both sides. He called on India to ensure that Chinese companies can operate freely and effectively in the Indian market, creating greater opportunities for collaboration.

"China is willing to work with India to strengthen practical cooperation in trade and other areas, and to import more Indian products that are well-suited to the Chinese market. We also welcome more Indian enterprises to cross the Himalayas and seek opportunities for cooperation in China, sharing the dividends of China's development," Xu told the Global Times.

However, he also expressed hope that India would create a more welcoming environment for Chinese companies. He emphasised that creating such an environment would enhance the mutual benefits for both nations.

In the China Daily interview, Xu stressed that friendly exchanges and practical cooperation between the two countries have consistently been the dominant theme. Xu pointed to the significance of China-India relations, which, according to him, extend far beyond bilateral concerns and have considerable regional and global influence. He added that cooperation between China and India not only benefits the two countries but also has a broader positive impact on Asia and the world at large.

Reflecting on the historical context of the relationship, Xu noted that India was the first nonsocialist country to establish diplomatic relations with China, setting the stage for the lasting partnership.

"History has repeatedly proved that China-India relations extend far beyond the bilateral scope, holding significant regional and global influence. Unity and cooperation between China and India benefit both nations, Asia, and the world at large," Xu told the China Daily.

In the Global Times interview, Xu reiterated the importance of the diplomatic milestone, stressing that 75 years of ties between China and India represent a rich and enduring history.

Xu pointed to the fluctuations in relations but noted that these periods were often temporary, and the general trajectory remained positive. Xu also underscored the importance of a strong and stable partnership between China and India, both for their own prosperity and for the stability of the broader international community.

The remarks by the Chinese ambasador to India come in the wake of key diplomatic developments in recent months. In October 2024, China's President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Kazan, Russia, where they pledged to work together to overcome the challenges facing the bilateral relationship.

Xu pointed out that this meeting marked a significant turning point, offering a fresh impetus for both countries to strengthen cooperation and build on their existing achievements. Since then, both nations have made considerable progress in implementing the consensus reached by their leaders, with diplomatic engagements taking place at various levels. This includes the 23rd Meeting of Special Representatives for the China-India Boundary Question in December 2024 and the Vice Foreign Minister-Foreign Secretary Dialogue in January 2025.

These engagements, Xu noted, signal that China-India relations are at a crucial stage of improvement and development. "The frequent and constructive interactions between both sides in recent months are unprecedented, marking a positive phase in the bilateral relationship," Xu said.

Both sides, he added, need to further deepen cooperation and take proactive measures to ensure the continuation of this momentum.

The Chinese ambassador emphasised the role of China-India ties in the broader global context, suggesting that the two countries hold significant influence in shaping the future of the world. Xu highlighted that as key players in the global economic landscape and as two of the largest economies in Asia, China and India have the potential to drive regional and global growth.

He quoted President Xi Jinping's statement from a 2014 visit to India, which underscored the importance of unity between the two nations: "If we speak with one voice, the whole world will listen; and if we join hands, the whole world will pay attention."

As China and India continue to modernise and pursue their respective development goals, Xu sees development as the "greatest common denominator" between the two nations. China, under the banner of "Chinese modernisation," aims for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, while India is focused on becoming a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of its independence, through its "Viksit Bharat" vision. Xu emphasised that both countries are at critical junctures in their development journeys and have an opportunity to align their strategies for mutual success.

"China is ready to align strategies with India, support mutual progress, and pursue shared growth as partners on the path to modernisation," Xu said. He also reiterated the importance of deepening practical cooperation in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges to support the prosperity of both nations.

Looking ahead, Xu stressed that both countries must continue to work together to address global challenges. As two major powers in the Global South, China and India are uniquely positioned to contribute to a more just and equitable global order. Xu urged both nations to uphold the principles of peaceful coexistence and work together to address pressing global issues such as climate change, energy security, terrorism, and food security. "Together, China and India can help build a fairer global order, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing nations, and contribute to peace and shared prosperity," Xu said.

One of the key areas of focus for Ambassador Xu is enhancing people-to-people exchanges between China and India. He noted that such exchanges have played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering mutual understanding.

Xu cited the growing number of Indian citizens visiting China, with the Chinese diplomatic missions issuing 280,000 visas to Indian nationals in 2024. This figure has continued to grow, with a 15 percent increase in the first quarter of 2025. "These exchanges help build a solid foundation for long-lasting cooperation between the two countries," Xu said.

Xu also noted the importance of fostering youth engagement, as both China and India have the world's largest youth populations. He highlighted the enthusiasm of young people in both countries for exploring each other's cultures, with many Indian bloggers actively sharing their experiences in China. Xu expressed his hope that more young people from both countries would visit each other's nations to deepen understanding and strengthen the bonds of friendship.

"From their energy, we see the future of our nations; from their curiosity and aspiration for China, we are more confident about China-India friendship," he said.

Finally, Xu mentioned that a series of activities are planned throughout 2025 to mark the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations. These initiatives include media and think tank exchanges, Track II dialogues, and people-to-people programs. Xu emphasised that these activities would help both countries reflect on their shared history and look toward the future of their relationship.

"We are committed to furthering cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as they form the foundation of the strong relationship between China and India," Xu concluded. "Through these initiatives, we hope to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between our two ancient civilisations and contribute to the development of a more harmonious world."

Last month China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's positive remarks on China-India relations during an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman and also noted that being partners in mutual success and achieving "Dragon-Elephant Dance" cooperation is the only correct choice for the two countries.

In a recent interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised about spoke about normalcy returning to the border and the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations.

PM Modi in the interview expressed optimism about India's relationship with China, emphasizing the importance of learning from and understanding one another. Despite ongoing border disputes, PM Modi acknowledged the ancient cultural and civilizational ties between the two nations, noting that there's no real history of conflict between them.

The two countries have been locked in a tense border standoff since the 2020 Galwan clashes, which severely strained diplomatic relations.

Late last month India and China discussed resuming dialogue mechanisms betwen the two nations in a "step-by-step" manner focusing on "each other's priority areas of interest and concern," India's Ministry of Externall Affairs (MEA) said.

During a meeting in Beijing between Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) from India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides acknowledged the progress made in bilateral relations following the October 2024 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan.

In the intervening period, the foreign ministers of the two nations have met twice, while the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question held their 23rd meeting. "These high-level meetings have provided strategic guidance to stabilise and further develop relations," the MEA had said. (ANI)

