Guizhou [China], September 19 (ANI): As many as eight people died after a passenger ferry carrying 46 people capsized on Saturday in China's Guizhou Province, local media said. Seven people are still reported missing in the mishap.

The accident took place on the Zangke River in the country's Southwest region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Israeli Security Forces Capture Last 'Two Terrorists' Who Escaped From Gilboa Prison.

As of 8:10 am (local time) Sunday, at least 39 people were rescued, with 31 in non-life-threatening conditions.

Authorities said that the ship was designed to carry 40 people but they are still checking the exact number of passengers. A probe into the accident and rescue operation are underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Unable To Work Due to Taliban Interference, Says Afghan Human Rights Commission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)