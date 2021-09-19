Kabul, September 19: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has said that the Taliban had seized its offices and was interfering with its work.

"Since August 15 the AIHRC continues in office but has been unable to fulfil its duties to the Afghan people. All AIHRC buildings have been occupied by Taliban forces, who have also made appointments and used AIHRC assets such as cars and computers," the AIHRC said in a statement.

Taliban have consistently shown disregard for human rights, including attacks on human rights defenders and flagrant violations of international human rights standards, it added. The rights commission also expressed doubt in the outfit's willingness to respect the organization's mandate and independence.

"The AIHRC calls upon the Taliban to respect the independence of the AIRHC and its staff and all Afghan human rights defenders, who have worked tirelessly to protect the rights of the Afghan people," the commission added.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has said that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is pretty desperate and called for urgent aid to the country.

During a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Grandi had described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as "pretty desperate" and stressed that food, medicines, shelter and other necessities are needed urgently.

Earlier this week, the Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), specifying the importance of "equal and meaningful participation" of women in public life.

The resolution also emphasises "the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government", in the wake of the Taliban takeover on 15 August. It further highlights the importance of "upholding human rights, including for women, children and minorities."

