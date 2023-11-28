Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

San Juan, Nov 28 (AP) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados on Tuesday. No immediate damage was reported.

The quake occurred some 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of the capital of Bridgetown at a depth of 24 miles (39 kilometers), according to the US Geological Survey.

There was no risk of a tsunami, according to Barbados Meteorological Services.

Earthquakes are relatively infrequent in Barbados, with only an average annual of 13 tremors greater than magnitude 2.5, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center.

Only four small recorded tsunamis have affected Barbados in history, with the most recent reported in 1939, the center said.(AP)

