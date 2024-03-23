Moscow, Mar 23 (AP) A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station blasted off Saturday, two days after its launch was aborted at the last minute.

The spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Russian Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus launched with no apparent problems from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

Also Read | Pakistan Sponsoring Terrorism at 'Industry Level', India 'Will Not Skirt' This Problem Anymore, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

The launch had been planned for Thursday but was halted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff. The head of the Russian space agency, Yuri Borisov, said the launch abort was triggered by a voltage drop in a power source. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)