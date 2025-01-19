World News | Abdullah Bin Zayed, Blinken Discuss Bilateral Strategic Relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the strategic relations between the two countries during a phone call.

The UAE's top diplomat expressed heartfelt gratitude to Blinken for his dedicated efforts during his tenure as the US Secretary of State, which significantly contributed to strengthening and advancing the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted his deep pride in his friendship with Blinken and affirmed his commitment to maintaining open lines of communication, underscoring the distinguished and long-standing relationship between the two nations. (ANI/WAM)

