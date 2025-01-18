Abuja, January 18: At least 70 people have died in north-central Nigeria after a gasoline tanker exploded, the country's emergency response agency said. The blast happened in the early hours of Saturday near the Suleja area of Niger state after individuals attempted to transfer gasoline from one tanker into another truck using a generator.

The fuel transfer sparked the explosion, resulting in the deaths of those transferring the gasoline and bystanders, Hussaini Isah, of the National Emergency Management Agency, told the Associated Press. Search and rescue operations were underway, Isah said. Gas Tanker Blast in Nigeria: Over 140 People Killed, Dozens Injured After Gasoline Tanker Explodes in Jigawa State’s Majiya Town.

Nigerian Gasoline Tanker Explodes

WATCH: Many Feared Dead Including Pregnant Woman As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Niger State, Nigeria pic.twitter.com/Y5PAaF2lOR — Daily Observer (@DailyObserverNG) January 18, 2025

With the absence of an efficient railway system to transport cargo, fatal truck accidents are common along most of the major roads in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country. Gas Tanker Blast in Nigeria: At Least 90 People Killed, 50 Injured After Gasoline Tanker Explodes in Jigawa State, Police Say.

In September, an explosion killed at least 48 people in Niger state after gasoline tanker collided with another truck conveying cattle. There were 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes in 2020 resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps.

