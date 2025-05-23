By Vanshika Saxena

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Renowned artist, poet, and diplomat Abhay K organised an art exhibition, Shunyata/Emptiness, on May 22 at the Russian House in New Delhi, offering a powerful visual meditation on the Buddhist concept of Shunyata - the emptiness or absence of inherent existence.

The exhibition was inaugurated with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by the Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov and the Venezuelan Ambassador, symbolising the beginning of this cultural celebration.

Diplomat and Author Abhay K explained, "Shunyata is a Buddhist philosophy which was given by Nagarjuna, the great philosopher, who said that form is emptiness, and emptiness itself is form. It's a Buddhist philosophy which inspired the foundation, which laid down the philosophical foundation of Nalanda Mahavihara itself, which we know popularly as Nalanda University."

"So this is a philosophy which can guide mankind from ignorance to enlightenment, and this is why I have tried to depict this philosophy through these paintings. And what happens in these paintings that you have form, which comes in different, you know, you can see a Buddha there, for example. You can see maybe a sun or Hanuman here. But you know, all these paintings are in the form of a circle. So this circle, you know, represents Shunyata or Shunyata, which is circular. And all the paintings have the circles, which shows permanence, but all the forms show impermanence, in the sense they are changing. So that's why we as human beings, we must understand this reality of impermanence," he added.

While speaking at the event, Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, said, "We are very much delighted at the Russian Embassy and at the Russian House to host the exhibition by Ambassador Abhay Kumar, who I have known for many years, who is a dear friend and is a very versatile and remarkable personality, a diplomat, a painter, a poet, a researcher. We're very happy that we host this exhibition. It's called Shunyata, which is emptiness, but as Ambassador said in his introduction, it is not about emptiness, it is about connectivity, about the transition that all of us pass through our lives."

The event drew an impressive gathering of diplomats, cultural figures, and art enthusiasts, who came together to celebrate Abhay K's exploration of the profound philosophical concept of emptiness, rooted deeply in both Indian and Buddhist traditions.

Maria, a visitor, shared her thoughts, "This exhibition unites art and philosophical concepts, so I like this exhibition, and especially there is some painting that reminds me Raising Sun. I don't know if it reminds everyone this, because I think in this exhibition every person can see some different content, different things, because this art is abstract, so they can notice, they can imagine something according to their own experience, to their own mentality and imagination probably. So this exhibition, it makes you think and trying to understand something about this Shunyata."

Inspired by the Heart Sutra's idea that form and emptiness are one, Abhay K's exhibition uses minimalist art to explore life's impermanence. The use of the circle as a recurring motif connects both the ancient philosophy and the changing nature of reality, offering a silent meditation through visual form.

Gajendra Solanki, another visitor, said, "This is an art exhibition titled Shunyata. Shunyata refers to a state where matter does not exist - emptiness in any form. Capturing that feeling and concept on canvas is a significant achievement. Abhay K is a highly creative individual - whether it's literature, our culture, or historical subjects like his remarkable book on Nalanda, he consistently engages in creative work. In this exhibition, he has expressed the theme of Shunyata on canvas in unique ways, which is truly commendable."

Blending Eastern and Western philosophies, the exhibition invites viewers to move beyond seeing - to truly feel the art's silent depth and shifting presence. Shunyata | Emptiness is more than an exhibit; it is a lasting experience of beauty in change, leaving visitors with a sense of connection, reflection, and wonder. (ANI)

