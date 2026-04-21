London [UK], April 21 (ANI): As the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack is set to be observed tomorrow, human rights activist Arif Aajakia has shared strong views on terrorism, Pakistan's role, and the global response.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, Arif Aajakia alleged that Pakistan had been "attacking India with impunity, thinking India will not respond." Referring to the nature of the attack, he stated, "This was horrible terrorism committed in the name of religion," and claimed that the victims were identified based on their faith.

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Highlighting India's response over the past year, Aajakia said, "India gave a clear message that we will not tolerate any further terrorism. The whole year went without major terrorism. Operation Sindoor has not stopped permanently, it is at pause... any further escalation and it will continue."

On Pakistan's assertion that it is taking action against terror groups, Ajakia strongly disagreed. He said, "The terror groups Pakistan is talking about are groups created by Pakistan itself." Referring to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, he remarked, "TTP is a creation of Pakistan's ISI." He further alleged, "All the major Taliban leaders were hiding in Pakistan under the umbrella of ISI."

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Explaining the consequences of such policies, Aajakia said, "If you grow snakes, don't expect them to bite only your neighbours--they can bite you also." He suggested that internal differences later led these groups to turn against Pakistan.

Addressing the international community's response, Ajakia made strong remarks on global geopolitics. He said that Pakistan was created as a buffer zone and emphasised its strategic importance. He further stated that, in his view, Pakistan is not supported by the United States but is instead used by it. He added that the United States continues to rely on Pakistan due to its proximity to Afghanistan and Iran.

Aajakia argued that such geopolitical considerations often limit the extent of global pressure on Pakistan despite ongoing concerns over terrorism. He suggested that stronger international action may be required to effectively address the issue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)