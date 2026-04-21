Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai, often referred to as the "City of Gold," witnessed a slight downward correction on Tuesday, April 21. According to the latest data from GoodReturns and the Dubai Jewellery Group, the price for 24-carat gold opened at AED 580.50 per gram, marking a marginal decrease of AED 1.75 from the previous day's close. This cooling trend in the local market reflects a cautious global environment as investors react to a strengthening U.S. dollar and stable treasury yields.

Despite the minor dip, retail demand in Dubai’s famous Gold Souks remains robust, driven by tourists and seasonal buyers looking for a strategic entry point. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, April 21, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, April 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate As of April 21, 2026

The following table provides a detailed breakdown of gold prices across different purities and weight denominations. Conversion rates used: 1 AED = 0.272 USD and 1 AED = INR 25.31 (as per current market exchange rates).

Purity Weight AED USD ($) INR (₹) 24K 1 Gram 580.50 157.89 14,745 10 Grams 5,805.00 1,578.90 1,47,450 1 Tola* 6,771.05 1,841.73 1,71,985 22K 1 Gram 537.50 146.20 13,653 10 Grams 5,375.00 1,462.00 1,36,525 1 Tola* 6,269.34 1,705.26 1,59,241 21K 1 Gram 512.75 139.47 13,024 10 Grams 5,127.50 1,394.68 1,30,239 1 Tola* 5,980.64 1,626.73 1,51,908 18K 1 Gram 441.75 120.16 11,220 10 Grams 4,417.50 1,201.56 1,12,205 1 Tola* 5,150.81 1,401.02 1,30,830

Market Dynamics and Global Influence

The price movement in Dubai is closely linked to the international spot gold market. Analysts point out that today's slight retreat follows a period of significant volatility where prices reached near-record highs earlier in the month. The current stabilisation is viewed by market experts as a technical correction, allowing the market to absorb recent gains before the next cycle of central bank data releases. Dubai remains a competitive hub for bullion due to its transparent pricing and high-quality standards. While the 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) applies to jewellery, the "tax-free" nature of gold bars and coins for investment continues to attract significant global capital. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 20, 2026.

Purchasing Advice for Consumers

With the wedding season approaching and international travel on the rise, buyers are encouraged to monitor the "Dubai Gold Rate" daily. Local jewellers highlight that the best value is often found in 22-carat jewellery, which offers a balance between durability and high gold content. For international travellers, especially those heading to India, it is essential to stay informed about the latest customs regulations and duty-free allowances to maximise the benefits of purchasing gold in the UAE.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).