Geneva [Switzerland], March 7 (ANI): Human rights defenders and civil society representatives from across South Asia highlighted concerns over religious intolerance and the protection of minority communities during a discussion titled "Religious Freedom in South Asia," held on the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The event was organised by the Shivi Development Society and IPAC.

Speaking at the event, Narender Kumar, Executive Director of Shivi Development Society, said the session provided a platform for activists from different countries to examine the varied challenges affecting religious freedom in the region. According to him, while some South Asian countries face difficulties in implementing laws meant to protect minority rights, others struggle with legal frameworks that contain discriminatory provisions.

Kumar noted that participants shared experiences from countries including India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan. He added that the discussion focused on how civil society organisations and human rights defenders could learn from one another's experiences to improve advocacy and protection mechanisms for religious minorities.

He also highlighted the encouraging level of participation from international networks and alliances such as the World Council of Churches and FORUM-ASIA. According to Kumar, despite the complexity of the issue, activists remain committed and motivated to continue working together to address challenges surrounding religious freedom.

Rahman Khalilur Mamun, Executive President of the International Forum for Secular Bangladesh, spoke about the situation of minority communities in Bangladesh. Mamun said activists have raised concerns over incidents of communal violence, persecution and attacks on minority groups over the past several months. He urged international organisations and United Nations bodies to take note of these developments and recommend measures to ensure stronger protection for minority communities in Bangladesh.

Human rights activist Chongso Joseph also addressed the gathering and emphasised that freedom of religion is a fundamental human right recognised under Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He noted that individuals must have the right to practise, change or adopt a religion of their choice without fear of discrimination or violence.

Joseph further stated that religious conflicts can intensify when states adopt a particular religion, often leaving minority groups vulnerable. He called for stronger international cooperation to address religious intolerance and ensure the protection of religious freedom globally. (ANI)

