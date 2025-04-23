Islamabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Afghanistan's Taliban government on Wednesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, saying such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Balkhi said "such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability."

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to sketches released by the security agencies, three men - identified as Pakistanis - are believed to be involved in the attack.

Pakistan's Foreign Office has said it was "concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack" in Pahalgam and extended condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

While Pakistan and Afghanistan relations have deteriorated since August 2021 after the hasty withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan and Taliban taking the control there, Kabul has described India as an "important" regional and economic power.

In January, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met in Dubai. During the meeting, the Afghan side assured India that it does not pose a threat to any nation and expressed hope for raising the level of diplomatic relations with India.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul. New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country. PTI

