Kabul [Afghanistan], July 27 (ANI): Afghanistan's first Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan saying that its army is the "architect and strategic master" of the ongoing terror invasion of Afghanistan.

The Afghan government has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the Taliban and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations against them. Amid the ongoing Taliban offensive, the Afghan Vice President said the propaganda stunts "will not change the reality" of Pakistan.

"The propaganda stunts will not change the reality and improve Pakistan's image in my country. The reality is that Pakistan Army is the architect, strategic master and low profile supplier of the ongoing full-scale terror invasion in my country," Saleh tweeted.

Quoting a Pakistan author, the Afghan Vice President said the Pakistan army may be able to deceive the public but they cannot fool the intelligence services and strategist circles.

"The reputable Pak author respected Ayesha Siddiqa says GHQ may be able to deceive the public but they cannot fool the intelligence services and strategist circles. Team Bajwa now betting on the UK to promote the Taliban -- to get to the US indirectly," he added.

The ties between the two sides have deteriorated since the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped on her way home in Islamabad on July 16. Thereafter, Kabul recalled its ambassador from Islamabad, demanding punishment for those responsible.

Earlier this month, Saleh said that the diplomatic community of Pakistan is working hard to painting and decorating a fictional image for the Taliban."Pakistan's diplomatic community is working hard painting and decorating a fictional image for Talibs. On the ground, however, Talibs 2.0 is nothing but an Afghanistan replica of IS-K and Al-Qadea, providing bases to foreign "good and bad terrorists" The "good" LeT is their buddies in allegiance," Saleh had said in a tweet.

Previously, Saleh had said Pakistan is giving air support to the Taliban and threatened to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the Spin Boldak border area. (ANI)

