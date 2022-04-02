Helmand [Afghanistan], April 2 (ANI): In an artillery explosion in Afghanistan's southeastern Helmand province, five children were killed and two were wounded.

Provincial officials of Helmand said that the incident took place on Friday in the Marja district of the province, reported The Khaama Press.

Also Read | Russia Alleges Ukrainian Choppers Attacked Fuel Depot in Belgorod.

The artillery exploded as children were busy playing with it. Member of former provincial council Abdullah said that two wounded are under treatment in the health centre of Marja district.

Unexploded pieces, artillery, and rockets still claim the lives of tens of civilians mostly children every year across Afghanistan. (ANI)

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Refuses To Discuss 'Attack' on Fuel Depot in Russia's Belgorod.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)