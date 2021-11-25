Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): An explosion was heard on Thursday in the Kart-e-Parwan area of Kabul city, an official from the security department informed.

The blast has been reported by Afghan local media Tolo News.

This came days after one person was killed while two others sustained injuries in another explosion in Kabul. The explosion had taken place in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate by the Taliban in 100 days.

Seven big security incidents occurred in the country, since November 13, that caused 630 cases of death or injury, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

